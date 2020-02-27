© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Is Shutting Down*2ND Great Depression?*Pope & Iranian VP Sick-Ambassador To Vatican Dead*
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • February 27, 2020
Distance Healing-Spiritual & Wellness Coaching-Tarot Readings-Vedic Astology & Biofield Tuning All Available! Email To Schedule Appointment [email protected]
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3052495/coronavirus-far-more-likely-sars-bond-human-cells-scientists-say
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-vice-president-infected-coronavirus
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11054234/pope-ill-vatican-coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/japans-abe-closes-schools-nationwide-south-korea-confirms-505-new-cases-surpassing
https://theweek.com/speedreads/898497/israel-first-country-warn-citizens-not-travel-abroad-over-coronavirus-fears
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/saudis-ban-mecca-pilgrimages-over-covid-19-fears-last-major-hajj-outbreak-killed-35000
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/02/26/coronavirus-san-francisco-cdc-issues-coronavirus-beard-guide-soul-patch/
https://news.yahoo.com/japan-woman-tests-positive-virus-recovery-062631746.html
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/ICE-has-run-facial-recognition-searches-on-15087173.php
https://news.trust.org/item/20200227122340-3t5r8
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article240651992.html
https://apnews.com/1631a414cfba8ae39dee4b82748b129b
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/article240579051.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell
https://twitter.com/COVID19Info
https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD
https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa
South China Morning Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoxRFgVHnJA&feature=youtu.be
https://www.9news.com.au/world/coronavirus-outbreak-australia-emergency-plan-activated-pandemic-phase/9c9c5a9c-d237-4e6d-bb10-936ae20cf85d
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1248032/Coronavirus-latest-updates-news-coronavirus-outbreak-uk-government-contingency-planning
https://imgur.com/gVTHnJ3
https://vocaroo.com/eebRTe3wp5d
https://twitter.com/felizworldwide/status/1232860557847470086?s=20
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1233089928310902785
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/27/809973841/white-house-names-aids-expert-debbie-birx-to-help-lead-coronavirus-response?utm_source=knewz
https://california.liveuamap.com/en/2020/27-february-fairfield-schools-wiping-desks-after-local-case
https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/1918-flu-pandemic
https://www.preceden.com/timelines/49344-the-black-death-timeline
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3052495/coronavirus-far-more-likely-sars-bond-human-cells-scientists-say
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-vice-president-infected-coronavirus
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11054234/pope-ill-vatican-coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/japans-abe-closes-schools-nationwide-south-korea-confirms-505-new-cases-surpassing
https://theweek.com/speedreads/898497/israel-first-country-warn-citizens-not-travel-abroad-over-coronavirus-fears
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/saudis-ban-mecca-pilgrimages-over-covid-19-fears-last-major-hajj-outbreak-killed-35000
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/02/26/coronavirus-san-francisco-cdc-issues-coronavirus-beard-guide-soul-patch/
https://news.yahoo.com/japan-woman-tests-positive-virus-recovery-062631746.html
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/ICE-has-run-facial-recognition-searches-on-15087173.php
https://news.trust.org/item/20200227122340-3t5r8
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article240651992.html
https://apnews.com/1631a414cfba8ae39dee4b82748b129b
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/article240579051.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell
https://twitter.com/COVID19Info
https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD
https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa
South China Morning Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoxRFgVHnJA&feature=youtu.be
https://www.9news.com.au/world/coronavirus-outbreak-australia-emergency-plan-activated-pandemic-phase/9c9c5a9c-d237-4e6d-bb10-936ae20cf85d
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1248032/Coronavirus-latest-updates-news-coronavirus-outbreak-uk-government-contingency-planning
https://imgur.com/gVTHnJ3
https://vocaroo.com/eebRTe3wp5d
https://twitter.com/felizworldwide/status/1232860557847470086?s=20
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1233089928310902785
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/27/809973841/white-house-names-aids-expert-debbie-birx-to-help-lead-coronavirus-response?utm_source=knewz
https://california.liveuamap.com/en/2020/27-february-fairfield-schools-wiping-desks-after-local-case
https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/1918-flu-pandemic
https://www.preceden.com/timelines/49344-the-black-death-timeline
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.