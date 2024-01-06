MyCatholicRedPill





Jan 6, 2024





Mirrored – Fair Use (share) 💉 “WE WILL NOT COMPLY” ☠️

January 4th, 2024.

BaggyPants

"Arrest Update On Dr 'Reiner Fuellmich' In 'German' Jail 'ICIC' Revealing Why Dr. 'Fuellmich' is in Prison"

Latest Update Lawyer of Reiner Fuellmich ICIC Revealing Why Fuellmich is in Jail in Germany.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's attorneys are requesting we send Attorney Reiner Fuellmich letters of support to show the Nazis jailing him we are watching and support his immediate release and to give him strength to know we care. His wife Ina was left without him in Tijuana. Let us pray she is safe, she has been extremely supportive of him. Here is the address, perhaps get post cards already addressed drop one in the mail each week. He deserves our support. See The Grand Jury Days 1-8 on my channel his production to show the world the truth after over 400 interviews. It needs to be shared a lot still. Please do. I thought his partner, Vivian Fischer in The Corona Committee was a good lady and I was very wrong. So was he to trust her. I have been in contact via Signal app, that it seemed only he and I were active on communicating with him. I also met him when he was in the Crimes Against Humanity Tour with Dr. Judy Mikovitz and others and we all talked for a long time, he is really a genuine good man with a really good wife too, Ina. Hopefully she is safe and not alone.

The famous lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, founder of the International Crime Investigative Committee (ICIC), formerly the German Corona Commission, was deported last Thursday, 12 October, from Mexico City to Germany, to be arrested for alleged financial irregularities at arrival in Frankfurt, on Friday, 13 October. He was immediately put in pre-trial detention.

In Mexico, Reiner had to consult with the German embassy for passport issues and, to his shocking surprise, was immediately arrested and flown to Germany – accompanied by two guards, no personal belongings, no clothing, not even a toothbrush. His wife is not accused and was allowed to remain in Mexico.

From Frankfurt, Dr. Fuellmich will eventually be transferred next week to Göttingen, where he will be kept for an undetermined period in pre-trial detention because they unjustly suspect him of attempting to escape.

His confinement was based on a 30-page arrest warrant written already in September 2022.

He is falsely accused for financial fraud, precisely by those people who themselves have questionable criminal records and who supposedly worked with him during the 2+ years Dr. Fuellmich was running the German Corona Commission from Berlin.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich will be defended by two excellent lawyers, Dr. Dagmar Schön and Dr. Katja Woermer. They filed immediate counter-accusations against the predator-accusers.

Lawyer Dr. Dagmar Schön presented Reiner’s story on Sunday evening, 16 October 2023, on BittelTV, where 33,000 spectators and supporters listened to his case.

Reiner is well known and highly appreciated throughout the world for his fine work, defending victims of government-induced COVID crimes, and other crimes agains

https://www.bitchute.com/video/px0iiFSrUNgO/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45d286-arrest-update-on-dr-reiner-fuellmich-in-german-jail-icic.html