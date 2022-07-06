Trudeau and Rutte 'golden pin-up boys' for World Economic Forum

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Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are "golden pin-up boys" for Klaus Schwab and the globalist fantasists of the World Economic Forum, says Sky News host Rowan Dean. "The similarities between Canada and Holland are as startling as they are disturbing," Mr Dean said.
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Sky News Australia