Should conservatives embrace 'Christian Nationalism'?

Glenn Beck
Jan 5, 2024
The concept of "Christian Nationalism" has taken off recently. Some on the right have embraced it, arguing that our government was founded on Christian principles and should embrace them again. Meanwhile, the Left has turned it into a boogeyman and tried to associate it with white supremacy. So, what's the truth? Should Christians embrace Christian Nationalism or run from it? Glenn gives his thoughts: "Stop looking for another savior."
