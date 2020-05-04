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Episode #1908 - Wednesday - April 29, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/iIbou2BjcqU
US Government Report Concludes Wuhan Lab 'Most Likely Source' Of COVID-19 Outbreak 1908-6PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday that the US knows that the pandemic began in Wuhan, but that China still refuses to disclose information about their facilities and is engaging in ‘classic communist disinformation.’ He added that the CCP must be held accountable. * * * A US government analysis leaked to the Washington Times concludes that the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Chinese CDC is the “most likely” source of the COVID-19pandemic which has killed over 200,000 people worldwide in roughly four months. US Government Report Concludes Wuhan Lab ‘Most Likely Source’ Of COVID-19 Outbreak – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/SUDO30qBRcl
GUEST: Jim Simpson is the author of: "The Red-Green Axis 2.0: An Existential Threat to America and the World"; "Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America"; "The Patriot's Handbook"; "A Practical Guide to Restoring Liberty" - 2nd Ed. Revised; "Red Unions, How and Why Union Leaders Betray Their Country"; "CASA de Maryland, A Case Study in Subversion and Corruption at the Highest Levels"
http://www.crisisnow.net/ https://www.jimsimpsonforcongress.com/
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