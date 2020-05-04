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US Government Report Concludes Wuhan Lab 'Most Likely Source' Of COVID-19 Outbreak 1908-6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
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5 views • May 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1908 - Wednesday - April 29, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/iIbou2BjcqU

US Government Report Concludes Wuhan Lab 'Most Likely Source' Of COVID-19 Outbreak 1908-6PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday that the US knows that the pandemic began in Wuhan, but that China still refuses to disclose information about their facilities and is engaging in ‘classic communist disinformation.’ He added that the CCP must be held accountable. * * * A US government analysis leaked to the Washington Times concludes that the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Chinese CDC is the “most likely” source of the COVID-19pandemic which has killed over 200,000 people worldwide in roughly four months. US Government Report Concludes Wuhan Lab ‘Most Likely Source’ Of COVID-19 Outbreak – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/SUDO30qBRcl
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