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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: Ukraine will emerge as a technological powerhouse. Even if Russia ceased fire, the CCP would also invade Taiwan. The life-and-death struggles between Xi Jinping and the Shanghai Gang are escalating. No one in the top echelons of the CCP will end up in a decent way