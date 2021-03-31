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🚨WARNING!🚨 Discover the time line on the collapse of the US Dollar!
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222 views • March 31, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we do an analysis on the timeline for the collapse of the Dollar and who will feel it the most and, chances are, it's not who you think.
Always Ready!
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🕛Time Stamps:
00:00 US National Debt (RT Video)
02:22 Intro
16:06 Middle Class Mirage
26:46 Peter Schiff
30:20 Recurring Stimulus Checks
33:46 Charisma Podcast Network Clip
47:11 Food & Supplies Shortages
54:32 Plagues & Calamities Around The World
1:04:21 Joe Biden Pushes For The Green New Deal
1:10:48 Will Immigration Change In The Future?
1:17:49 Outro
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Podcast:
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
🕛Time Stamps:
00:00 US National Debt (RT Video)
02:22 Intro
16:06 Middle Class Mirage
26:46 Peter Schiff
30:20 Recurring Stimulus Checks
33:46 Charisma Podcast Network Clip
47:11 Food & Supplies Shortages
54:32 Plagues & Calamities Around The World
1:04:21 Joe Biden Pushes For The Green New Deal
1:10:48 Will Immigration Change In The Future?
1:17:49 Outro
------------------------------------------------------
⭐ Support Our Work ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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