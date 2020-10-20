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INFOWARS- Confirmed- Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls
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47 views • October 20, 2020
Published on Oct 17, 2020. INFOWARS- Confirmed- Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls
Broadcasted: 10/17/2020
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which allegedly contain thousands of images and videos of extremely obscene material, including Hunter raping and torturing underage Chinese girls. President Trump is reportedly in possession of Hunter’s hard drive and is preparing to release it to the public.
Broadcasted: 10/17/2020
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which allegedly contain thousands of images and videos of extremely obscene material, including Hunter raping and torturing underage Chinese girls. President Trump is reportedly in possession of Hunter’s hard drive and is preparing to release it to the public.
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