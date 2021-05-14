Interview with Charlie Ward's son

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Glenn was the second oldest brother of 3 siblings from Charlies first marriage and he used to work with his father
Glenn has recently seen some of the stuff his father Charlie is claiming, how many are being sucked in and has decided to speak the truth about his father in hope that it can help others, save their pockets and them from any further mental or emotional investment in the lies he is peddling
Thank you Glenn!
The interview is conducted by 'Mr Truth Intelligencer' whom he has befriended, great job!
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1fVCfvqfG8
M SEEKER OF TRUTH
Thanks to Roland Z for tip