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WAR Time Propaganda! You Won't Believe What They Are Trying to Pull Now! [01.03.2022]
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354 views • March 02, 2022
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A Call For An UPRISING
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https://youtu.be/uwcv9WMNSRg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
4,147 Views mar 1, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
86.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uwcv9WMNSRg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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