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This Is Agenda 2030! This Is The NWO! Wake Up Call 09-29-2021
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170 views • September 29, 2021
This is agenda 2030 in action! This is the NWO takeover in front of our eyes! The question remains what can we do to stop it? Will we be able to? Are we meant to stop it or are we meant to only see it fail after humanity suffers enough?
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/millions-chinese-residents-lose-power-after-widespread-unexpected-blackouts-power-company?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+(zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2021/09/28/bidens-vax-mandate-to-be-enforced-by-fining-companies-70000-to-700000/?sh=6a1cb8061c0d
https://summit.news/2021/09/28/australian-police-commissioner-refuses-to-enforce-vaccine-passport-mandate/
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F10%2Fgreen2Bnew2Bdeal2Bagenda2B20302Bnew2Bworld2Border-1.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/millions-chinese-residents-lose-power-after-widespread-unexpected-blackouts-power-company?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+(zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2021/09/28/bidens-vax-mandate-to-be-enforced-by-fining-companies-70000-to-700000/?sh=6a1cb8061c0d
https://summit.news/2021/09/28/australian-police-commissioner-refuses-to-enforce-vaccine-passport-mandate/
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https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F10%2Fgreen2Bnew2Bdeal2Bagenda2B20302Bnew2Bworld2Border-1.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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