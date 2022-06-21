Obama’s Economist Turns On Biden. Blasts Him for Massive Failure

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Elijah Schaffer From NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, On Thursday, Obama administration economist Steve Rattner said that President Biden’s spending policies are a key “culprit” behind inflation. During his interview on MSNBC with Joe Scarborough, the host asked whether it was “utter nonsense” that people blame Biden for inflation.