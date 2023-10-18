THE U.S. BORDERS ARE OUT OF CONTROL! CHIEF ORTEZ!

EXHAUSTING! I KEEP TRYING TO WAKEUP AMERICANS WITH THESE UGLY U.S. BORDER VIDEOS AND THEY FALL ON DEATH EYES. THOSE IGNORE HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT! THESE 2ILLEGALS WILLBE TURNED UPON AMERICANS AND A BLOODY CIVIL WAR WILL COMMENCE WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE GIVE THE ORDER TO ATTACK YOU AND I. WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.