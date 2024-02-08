The GOP is USELESS: Republicans FAIL to impeach Mayorkas!

Glenn Beck





Feb 7, 2024





The GOP is "useless," Glenn and Pat declare. They had ONE job — to impeach probably the most impeachable guy in recent history, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has allowed an invasion of our southern border. But for some reason, the Republicans decided to hold the crucial vote without one of their key members. Glenn discusses what might have happened, including the GOP’s claim that this was a purposeful failure. But Glenn also brings some rare good news from the Republicans: The war bill disguised as a “border” bill has been more or less defeated in the Senate with YOUR help.





