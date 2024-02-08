The GOP is USELESS: Republicans FAIL to impeach Mayorkas!

Glenn Beck
Feb 7, 2024
The GOP is "useless," Glenn and Pat declare. They had ONE job — to impeach probably the most impeachable guy in recent history, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has allowed an invasion of our southern border. But for some reason, the Republicans decided to hold the crucial vote without one of their key members. Glenn discusses what might have happened, including the GOP’s claim that this was a purposeful failure. But Glenn also brings some rare good news from the Republicans: The war bill disguised as a “border” bill has been more or less defeated in the Senate with YOUR help.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-ee55HDHdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.