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Exodus - a mighty replay that will affect the world!
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18 views • April 23, 2022
Historical Exodus occurred in 1443 B.C. when Israel left Egypt. A prophetic Second Exodus is still ahead of us. It will be on a worldwide scale and far greater and more miraculous that the historical one.
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