Increasing Circumstantial Evidence Supports Laboratory Leakage Theory of Virus

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05/30/2021 Mr. Pottinger: It’s absolutely essential to find out what the origin of the virus is and for us to head off the next pandemic. It’s essential for us to better understand the variants of the current pandemic that are emerging. There’s a growing amount of circumstantial evidence supporting the idea that this may have leaked from a laboratory.