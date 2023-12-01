REPORT FROM THE BORDER: “3 Million Terrorists Are Already In This Country”

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

FRIDAY DECEMBER 01, 2023

EPISODE #3844 8AM





SPECIAL GUEST:

• Ann Vandersteel, `President Chair Zelenko Freedom Foundation Host Right Now w/Ann Vandersteel & When the Lights Go Out`





WEBSITE:

• http://rightnow.news

• http://AnnVandersteel.com

• http://AnnVandersteel.Substack.com

• http://givesendgo.com/burningedge

• http://TacticalCivics.com





SOCIAL MEDIA:

• Twitter/X: @annvandersteel





🔴 RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v3z0lvp-desantis-tries-to-lead-america-with-the-poop-map-pete-santilli-show-3844-12.html?mref=24ns9&mc=b83jn





🚨Join Pete’s 21 Day Fat Camp Weight Loss Challenge - Visit Bioptimizers.com/pete Cyber Monday Special Get 25% OFF until Nov 28th! Use Promo Code: PETE





🚨Order Your Prescription Emergency Kit & “Election-Variant” COVID Kit by visiting TWC.health/pete Use Promo Code: PETE for 10% OFF.





☢️☢️☢️Protect yourself from harmful EMF radiation☢️☢️☢️ Neutralize harmful electromagnetic radiation and effectively counteract any negative impacts on your body Visit: http://AiresTech.com and use Promo Code: PeteS30





JOIN OUR TEAM “BACKSTAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY:

1 FREE MONTH LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support Promo Code TRUMP







