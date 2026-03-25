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MEN OF LAW Podcast 20 - Problems with Child Protective Services
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
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🔥 Episode 20! 🔥


In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Jennifer and Curtis, parents of two children who have been taken from them by Child Protective Services and the Department of Social Services in Winchester, VA, and placed with foster parents. They are amongst 200 other parents who have confronted the Winchester City Council over the failures and negligence of these government agencies which are supposed to insure the safety of children.


You’ll hear:

✅ How parents make the claim of unlawful activity on the part of CPS and DSS

✅ How parents have had their kids taken away after faulty and inaccurate drug tests

✅ How an underage girl was trafficked while in DSS custody


Here's the article in the Winchester Gazette: https://www.thewinchestergazette.com/articles/news/for-second-time-parents-confront-winchester-officials-over-cps-dss-failures/


Here's the video of 200 parents confronting the Winchester City Council on April 8, 2025: https://winchesterva.new.swagit.com/videos/339482


Here is where parents can file a complaint with the Office of the Children's Ombudsman for the Commonwealth of Virginia: https://www.oco.virginia.gov/complaints/


Here's a link to an app where people can find information on their local family court judges: https://judge-y.com


🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!


📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters#childrescue


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk


#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm

Keywords
childrenprotectivefamilycourtsocialvirginiawinchesterservicesombudsman
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