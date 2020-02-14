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Whats On My Minds 2-14-20
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31 views • February 15, 2020
Today I share stories that the MSM may have over looked:
Good Ol' Boys (a state representative and police chief) in Georgia helping to cover the ass of their friend who killed a man.
A woman accused of killing her kids by hanging them from a dog leash in her basement, made an appearance in court.
A San Bernadino 'serial-killing gang'.
A pedophile monk.
The last of a grooming gang in Oxford being sentenced.
A Somalian man in Sweden given 75 hours of community service for raping a 13 year old girl.
A man who shot a girl in the back and paralyzed her because she didn't want to have sex with him.
A cyber-stalker harassing a girl, her family, her friends, and her schools for 6 years has finally been caught.
2,411 unborn babies are finally put to rest in Indiana.
A good samaritan pulled a man out of a burning truck, while 20 people who cared more about filming the incident, than helping the victim.
And I end the video with the story of a 5 year old boy who pulled his 2 year old sister out of a burning house, returned to save his dog, and then got help to wake up the occupants of his house who were fast asleep.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Good Ol' Boys (a state representative and police chief) in Georgia helping to cover the ass of their friend who killed a man.
A woman accused of killing her kids by hanging them from a dog leash in her basement, made an appearance in court.
A San Bernadino 'serial-killing gang'.
A pedophile monk.
The last of a grooming gang in Oxford being sentenced.
A Somalian man in Sweden given 75 hours of community service for raping a 13 year old girl.
A man who shot a girl in the back and paralyzed her because she didn't want to have sex with him.
A cyber-stalker harassing a girl, her family, her friends, and her schools for 6 years has finally been caught.
2,411 unborn babies are finally put to rest in Indiana.
A good samaritan pulled a man out of a burning truck, while 20 people who cared more about filming the incident, than helping the victim.
And I end the video with the story of a 5 year old boy who pulled his 2 year old sister out of a burning house, returned to save his dog, and then got help to wake up the occupants of his house who were fast asleep.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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