TvNI = Truth vs.NEW$ Inc. Sept. 25, "Is the End of the World in sight?" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (25 Sept 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

With Russia mobilizing 300,000 reservists and asserting its right to use nukes if the existence of the Federation should be at stake, one would think the West might pause as to what it has been doing about the intervention in Ukraine, which objective observers regard as fully justified by Putin's speech of 24 February, in which he laid out the reasons why this was necessary.

Now that Europe's own security has been placed at risk by the reckless economic sanctions imposed upon Russia, which has withdrawn its provision of natural gas to Western Europe, those nations are confronting a very bleak winter facing freezing temperatures and economic collapse-

-and they brought it all upon themselves by policy decisions that were irrational and unfounded (as long as your goal was to protect your country and its people from harsh effects that place their nations at risk.

And in some ways even more disturbing, the US appears to have reversed its past policy of MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction), which has all-but-guaranteed no first use of nukes - to one of "nuclear primacy", which supposes that the US can inflict greater damage upon Russia than Russia can inflict upon the US, which may lead to a global catastrophe of historic proportions.

Profoundly disturbing!

Climate fanatics are trying to depose Trump-appointed David Malpass as the head of the World Bank because he is not sufficiently zealous about problematic green energy.

Hillary likens Trump to Hitler* and his followers to Nazis--no surprise here from one of the greatest public monsters the world has ever known--while it turns out that -

Mitch McConnell was eager to see Trump gone from the scene in the wake of the January 6th intrusion, which many will find a good reason to look for alternative Senate leadership should the GOP retake control.

