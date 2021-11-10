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Episode 39 - Exposing Evil
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50 views • November 10, 2021
Join Jeff and special guest CPT Robert J. Firth (retired) to discuss the evil deeds being perpetrated by our government today. The western civilization is under attack on all fronts. CPT Firth is an accomplished author, Vietnam veteran, former commercial pilot and Patriot.
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Links from this episode:
CPT Firth's Website: https://www.robert-j-firth.com
Save up to 66% at MyPillow.com when you use the code "TPR"
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
CPT Firth's Website: https://www.robert-j-firth.com
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