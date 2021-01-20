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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ USA Senator & Presidential Candidate John F. Kennedy Victory Speech
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60 views • January 20, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ USA Senator & Presidential Candidate John F. Kennedy Victory Speech
USG:1-W (excerpt) On November 9, 1960 - a full day after the polls opened in the 1960 presidential election - President-elect John F. Kennedy claimed victory in a speech at the Hyannis Armory in Hyannis, MA.
For the full program, called "The Election of John F. Kennedy," see the JFK Library website here: http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
Copyright Status: This film is in the public domain. If you use it, we kindly ask that you credit the United States Information Service/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
USG:1-W (excerpt) On November 9, 1960 - a full day after the polls opened in the 1960 presidential election - President-elect John F. Kennedy claimed victory in a speech at the Hyannis Armory in Hyannis, MA.
For the full program, called "The Election of John F. Kennedy," see the JFK Library website here: http://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewe...
Copyright Status: This film is in the public domain. If you use it, we kindly ask that you credit the United States Information Service/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
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