Original Solomon's Gold Series - Part 1: Where is Ophir? Philippines? Sheba, Tarshish, Havilah
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
29 views • 10 months ago

Join the search for the land of Solomon's gold. A series which draws conclusions finding Ophir, restoring the history of Philippines, finding the Queen of Sheba, locating Tarshish, Havilah, and the rivers from Eden, correcting the journey of Jonah, exploring the prophecy of Jesus himself, and more...


Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast

(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)


Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture

Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture


For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:


OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.org


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-God-Culture-Original-376627072897316

Parler Facebook Alternative: https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture

Website: thegodculture.com


For the many that are having difficulty with YouTube working properly, here are Series' Playlists:


Solomon’s Gold Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4PhVocfJEi1oZRRj0AWnzx


Answers In Jubilees Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7bU2SrP84nw1EyRAqpQqsP


Answers In 2nd Esdras Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6ULjeic8lJP63WRyOiW9yp


Flood Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7FQ7HiGJcODyJEoBP7-0Md


Lost Tribes Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7nzrJvNB4pKWG8gFOe9xDA


Original Canon Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5IdRs0Efb9L0oyVL3E9r1f


Sabbath Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6Fd6BamniTVm5SsNi2mZPy


RESOLVED: Doctrines of Men Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi49L5WkYemQh72yDwV0Ye7Y


Feasts of YHWH Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4YXMnaHTYiJw-mDuBqvNtP


The Name of God Series Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4xaPtUfKykVU0HbOZK-LeJ


100 Clues The Philippines Is Ophir:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5gq1FV4RlgEAKP7WRCLca9


Find The Garden of Eden Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4KPuAcFq4Bx4A2l8dmcfxP


Rivers from Eden Theory Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6Xt-ts2C1QVz-ZnAZxicWJ Revelation Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6WYQajRSk9iP5tc_Oi5k1j


Prophetic Warning Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi4jpVYhQ8s5Ad_bZN69nVVh


When Was Jesus Born Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6nC0qdzNGBvSt8jK3xmIU5


Commandments of the New Testament Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5jcicc67_G3Tc-C0pN0WJv


All Tagalog Videos Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi7uDwFBB6Qn_DEl4FRu_Nwk


All Spanish Narrated Videos Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi5EtdquviZxBfc8R-Chw3ij


If you can't find your comment below it's because it fell into one of the following categories listed:


☑️ It was useless especially attempting debate in ignorance of this video or our position in which we typically point you to in the video

☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about our families

☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument

☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense

☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account

☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to

☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos

☑️ You have a pattern of committing cyber libel, gross negligence, harassment such as communist/Jesuit-s


