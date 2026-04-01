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Crypto in Your 401K? DOL Proposes Landmark Rule Change!
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-Labor Department rule allowing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in 401(k) plans, reversing prior cautious guidance stance.

-Rule creates pathway for fiduciaries to include digital assets, debate over risks, volatility, and choice.

-Proposal reverses 2022 guidance warning of crypto risks, citing infrastructure, custody solutions, and valuation methods.

-Industry reactions split, with providers warning of dangers, while advocates emphasize freedom, diversification, and innovation.

-Rule retains ERISA fiduciary duties, requiring evaluation, and see gradual adoption with limited portfolio allocations.


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