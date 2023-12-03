Leo Zagami :THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ALIEN AGENDA AND PROJECT BLUE BEAM

Katy ::: Reptilians Fallen Angels , Half Reptilians, Military-Industrial Complex , Deep State, (Democratic Party The Real KKK) Stalin Communistic In U.S.A , is Behind Project Blue Beam and Fake Holograms of Alien. But Reptilian are Fallen Angels From Hell, Grey`s, Tal Whites are Demons of Hell .But Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was Not Done by Military-Industrial Complex. They was Stargate to Safely to Other Planet Alpha Centauri B By Human with Stargate Tic Tac . But Military-Industrial Complex was Behind 9/11 War One & War Two All War on the Earth & Depopulation the Earth with Vaccines also Change Human DNA & Military-Industrial Complex waste lot of Money also Pocket the Tax Money

