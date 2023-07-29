Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite | Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann Pineapple Express

Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite:
Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann and a small team of former special ops personnel orchestrated what is now known as Operation Pineapple Express. Extracting our Afghan Allies from Taliban regime during a time of extreme violence due to the United States withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan.
SCOTT MANN LINKS:
BOOK: https://amzn.to/3S9tlqP
Insatram: @Rooftop_Leadership
https://linktr.ee/rooftop_leadership
You can watch the full episode with Scott Mann here - https://youtu.be/7wymHSr8W0k
Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!
Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
#PODCAST #MILITARY #SPECIALFORCES
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.