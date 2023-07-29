Create New Account
Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite | Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann Pineapple Express
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite:

Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann and a small team of former special ops personnel orchestrated what is now known as Operation Pineapple Express. Extracting our Afghan Allies from Taliban regime during a time of extreme violence due to the United States withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan.

