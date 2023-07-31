https://gettr.com/post/p2n5ck39e57
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
The CCP has sent all those soldiers in the free world for 5decades. They have made plans.
50年来中共已向自由世界派遣了很多潜伏力量，他们早就制定了计划。
#LFATV @moschinese @mosenglish
