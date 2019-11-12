The Left Admits That Abortion Is Child Sacrifice

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Published on Nov 08, 2019
Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the traditions of sacrificing children to Moloch, and how it has persisted in the modern day liberal movement.
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