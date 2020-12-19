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Businesses! #JustStayOpen - Epic rant with Peggy Hall
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47 views • December 19, 2020
Peggy Hall, December 9, 2020

*** RANT STARTS AT 6:00 in the video *** SHARE - SHARE - SHARE to ALL BUSINESSES!!!
YOUTUBE JUST ISSUED A STRIKE ON MY CHANNEL SO I CANNOT UPLOAD UNTIL Dec 17
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE IMMEDIATELY TO MY BACK UP CHANNEL TO SEE MY NEW VIDEOS WHEN UPLOADED
LIVING SWELL with PEGGY HALL: https://bit.ly/2VZrh9g

Click here for my FARMER'S MARKET RANT -- PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT!
https://youtu.be/NMz-aP5rkgc

And go here for all the documents I researched and prepared for you!
httpw://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents

Please donate if you can help keep this ship afloat so I can reach more people to have a bigger impact! www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
or www.paypal.me/peggyhall
Thank you for your support, which encourages me greatly!

You can also view videos & SUBSCRIBE on BITCHUTE
https://bit.ly/3dJhigl

HOW TO STAY OPEN FOR BUSINESS SEMINAR HERE:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/business-help

MEDICAL RIGHTS SEMINAR! SIGN UP HERE:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights

Thank you to all THE HEALTHY AMERICANS on board with me!
Be sure you are subscribed to this channel and CHECK IN FOR NEW DAILY VIDEOS!

You can donate to support this channel here:
https://bit.ly/3qd0OTm or: www.paypal.me/peggyhall

I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other.

*** SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACK UP CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE:***
SO I CAN STAY IN TOUCH IF THIS CHANNEL HAS ISSUES!
Living Swell with Peggy Hall
https://bit.ly/3qgm8HJ

YouTube is taking down channels, so please be sure to subscribe to: THE HEALTHY AMERICAN Newsletter: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe

SUBSCRIBE to my BITCHUTE channel: https://bit.ly/3dJhigl

PREPARE WITH PEGGY: Get $100 off long-term emergency food storage now: http://www.preparewithpeggy.com

PERSONAL PREPPING in-person event:
https://bit.ly/3lp5fXN

KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS - Online Seminar
https://bit.ly/37qxSP8

EMPLOYEES! You have rights! - Online Seminar
https://bit.ly/3qeAnwI

YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHUT YOUR BUSINESS! I show you how to stay "Open for Good" -- legally! https://bit.ly/2Vdf9kB

TAKE YOUR KIDS OUT OF GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS and WATCH THEM THRIVE WITH FREEDOM LEARNING: https://bit.ly/2Jm0ila

Order THE HEALTHY AMERICAN T-Shirts here: https://bit.ly/2Jg4mne

The Healthy American Peggy Hall

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall/
https://twitter.com/PeggyHall
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
https://www.peggyhall.com/
https://www.instagram.com/livingswellwithpeggyhall/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yBA3ToVlF4
Keywords
businesspeggy halljust stay open
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy