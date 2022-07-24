There has been a teaching in Baptist and Pentecostal churches for the last 170 years of a rapture that will take place before the coming of the Antichrist. If this is true, it will bring great relief to every believer in Christ, but if it is not, then it will be a great disaster for Christians who won't be mentally and spiritually prepared to live during the tribulation period.

In this message we are going to examine the rapture using the Bible as our source and concentrate on the writings of Paul in First Corinthians and First and Second Thessalonians. Jesus warned about the Great Tribulation but He did not state what was going to take place and the knowledge of an Antichrist was not known until Paul wrote the second letter to the Thessalonians around 53 A.D. with the Book of Revelation following some thirty five years later. This message might oppose what you have been taught over the years but do you have an ear to hear with?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1264.pdf

Facing the Antichrist Part 2: The Rapture RLJ-1264 -- NOVEMBER 14, 2010

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