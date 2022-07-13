A CHRISTIAN MANIFESTO - FRANCIS SCHAEFFER (HOW CHRISTIANS SHOULD RESPOND..)

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Needed now more than ever, this explosive message by Francis Schaeffer shows why morality and freedom have crumbled in our society. He calls for a massive movement-in government, law, and all of life-to reestablish our Judeo-Christian foundation and turn the tide of moral decadence and loss of freedom.
A Christian Manifesto is literally a call for Christians to change the course of history-by returning to biblical Truth and by allowing Christ to be Lord in all of life.