America Steps On The Gas

i bet if i made a facebook page right now called lone star libertarians or something and put up a post saying that gas stoves were a deep state plot to give honest working class american children asthma and other disabilities in order to make them more easy for the feds to control, just like vaccines, you'd have right-wingers jump right on board the 'ban gas' bandwagon real quick


