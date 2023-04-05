THE NATIONS OF THE ENDTIME IN THE BIBLE PART 3

The miraculous prophecies of the bible are coming to pass, nations are aligning themselves to bring about the man of sin. The New World Order will be defeated but in Gods time not ours. America is in trouble as Britton was during the battle of Dunkirk, and we should turn to God as they did for deliverance. God confused the counsel of Hitler and his men and they're by saved thousands of lives. This is our only hope.
