BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Alleged, 'Oreshnik' attack on Lvov! - late tonight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
250 views • 1 day ago

💥Video of the alleged Oreshnik attack on Banderastadt a.k.a. Lvov!

💥🇺🇦 There is currently no threat of an “Oreshnik” strike, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

Ukraine’s armed forces have not commented on this, but reported a massive drone attack on Kiev.

More:  💥🇺🇦 Military Chronicle analysis of the Oreshnik video:

Key points. If the strike footage is authentic:

- Roughly 20 blocks were used.

- Very high terminal speed.

- Interception probability was near zero.

- Flight time was extremely short, likely under 10 minutes.

- The only open question is target selection: reports mention an underground gas storage site, but its load value is lower than that of military-industrial facilities.

Less obvious. Assuming the footage is real:

- The blocks approached on a flatter trajectory, indicating a non-buried target.

- This contrasts with last year’s strikes on Yuzhmash, which were delivered almost vertically to reach deeply hardened infrastructure.

Also found, before much known:

💥🇺🇦 The alleged Oreshnik strike may have targeted the Stryi gas field and an underground gas storage facility, according to Lvov-based sources.

💥🇺🇦 Possible military targets in Lvov Region:

- 5403rd Air Defense Missile Battalion (Yavorov)

- 5404th Air Defense Missile Battalion (S-300PT) (Semenovka), part of the 540th Air Defense Missile Regiment

- 184th Training Center (Starichi)

- Military warehouses of Unit A-0807 (Sambor)

- 5401st Air Defense Missile Battalion (Chestyni)

- 124th Joint Logistics Support Center, Unit A-2678 (Lvov)

🐻 So far, there has only been speculation that the underground gas storage facilities in Stryi were hit.

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report that the ballistic missiles — allegedly Oreshnik — which struck the Lvov region covered 1,500 km in 15 minutes.

adding:

10–15 minutes to Lvov means 15–17 minutes to Warsaw.

20–25 minutes to Berlin.

30–35 minutes to Paris.

And so on...

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy