💥Video of the alleged Oreshnik attack on Banderastadt a.k.a. Lvov!

💥🇺🇦 There is currently no threat of an “Oreshnik” strike, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

Ukraine’s armed forces have not commented on this, but reported a massive drone attack on Kiev.

More: 💥🇺🇦 Military Chronicle analysis of the Oreshnik video:

Key points. If the strike footage is authentic:

- Roughly 20 blocks were used.

- Very high terminal speed.

- Interception probability was near zero.

- Flight time was extremely short, likely under 10 minutes.

- The only open question is target selection: reports mention an underground gas storage site, but its load value is lower than that of military-industrial facilities.

Less obvious. Assuming the footage is real:

- The blocks approached on a flatter trajectory, indicating a non-buried target.

- This contrasts with last year’s strikes on Yuzhmash, which were delivered almost vertically to reach deeply hardened infrastructure.

Also found, before much known:

💥🇺🇦 The alleged Oreshnik strike may have targeted the Stryi gas field and an underground gas storage facility, according to Lvov-based sources.

💥🇺🇦 Possible military targets in Lvov Region:

- 5403rd Air Defense Missile Battalion (Yavorov)

- 5404th Air Defense Missile Battalion (S-300PT) (Semenovka), part of the 540th Air Defense Missile Regiment

- 184th Training Center (Starichi)

- Military warehouses of Unit A-0807 (Sambor)

- 5401st Air Defense Missile Battalion (Chestyni)

- 124th Joint Logistics Support Center, Unit A-2678 (Lvov)

🐻 So far, there has only been speculation that the underground gas storage facilities in Stryi were hit.

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report that the ballistic missiles — allegedly Oreshnik — which struck the Lvov region covered 1,500 km in 15 minutes.

10–15 minutes to Lvov means 15–17 minutes to Warsaw.

20–25 minutes to Berlin.

30–35 minutes to Paris.

And so on...