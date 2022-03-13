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'Planet Lockdown: A Documentary' (Blocked, Banned & Censored on YT) [13.03.2022]
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101 views • March 13, 2022
Note: I havn't seen this yet, only 'fast', to much videos to little time, much more come tomorrow.
The film premiered on Brandnewtube.com on January 15th, 2022.
Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in.
We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince.
These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same.
We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.
March 12, 2022 Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russia-china-brazil-india-call-investigation-us-biolabs-ukraine-representing-half-worlds-population/
This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary
https://source.news/
https://t.me/PlanetLockdown - 8 359 subscribers
This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary
https://tube.source.news/ (I can't connect... yet :) )
https://source.news/videos/
https://circle.source.news/
24 views Mar 13, 2022
Anonymous56
16 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Z2EEpdyNHg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
Watch on Rumble:
Anonymous56 Published March 13, 2022 1 Views
https://rumble.com/vxaeu1-planet-lockdown-a-documentaryblocked-on-yt.html
https://rumble.com/user/Anonymous56
Watch here for 1080p:
https://share.vidyard.com/watch/bxvqy7kXHbPcN5L729wVAs
The film premiered on Brandnewtube.com on January 15th, 2022.
Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in.
We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince.
These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same.
We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.
March 12, 2022 Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russia-china-brazil-india-call-investigation-us-biolabs-ukraine-representing-half-worlds-population/
This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary
https://source.news/
https://t.me/PlanetLockdown - 8 359 subscribers
This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary
https://tube.source.news/ (I can't connect... yet :) )
https://source.news/videos/
https://circle.source.news/
24 views Mar 13, 2022
Anonymous56
16 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Z2EEpdyNHg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
Watch on Rumble:
Anonymous56 Published March 13, 2022 1 Views
https://rumble.com/vxaeu1-planet-lockdown-a-documentaryblocked-on-yt.html
https://rumble.com/user/Anonymous56
Watch here for 1080p:
https://share.vidyard.com/watch/bxvqy7kXHbPcN5L729wVAs
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