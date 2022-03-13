BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Planet Lockdown: A Documentary' (Blocked, Banned & Censored on YT) [13.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • March 13, 2022
Note: I havn't seen this yet, only 'fast', to much videos to little time, much more come tomorrow.
The film premiered on Brandnewtube.com on January 15th, 2022.
Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in.
We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince.

These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same.
We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.

March 12, 2022 Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russia-china-brazil-india-call-investigation-us-biolabs-ukraine-representing-half-worlds-population/

This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary

https://source.news/
https://t.me/PlanetLockdown - 8 359 subscribers
This channel provides updates on the Planet Lockdown documentary and interview series as well as other daily news and commentary
https://tube.source.news/ (I can't connect... yet :) )
https://source.news/videos/
https://circle.source.news/

24 views Mar 13, 2022
Anonymous56
16 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Z2EEpdyNHg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A

Watch on Rumble:
Anonymous56 Published March 13, 2022 1 Views
https://rumble.com/vxaeu1-planet-lockdown-a-documentaryblocked-on-yt.html
https://rumble.com/user/Anonymous56
Watch here for 1080p:
https://share.vidyard.com/watch/bxvqy7kXHbPcN5L729wVAs
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy