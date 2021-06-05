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6 5 21 AUDITS FRAUDCI and MOMMA BearsA great COMBO against the ENEMY PRAY
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100 views • June 05, 2021
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Mother in Carmel, NY fights against critical race theory
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Fauci Precious
https://twitter.com/BryanDMcNally/status/1400175255054958595?s=20
Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3z1J5mv
“If We Do an Audit in PA – This is the Model” – Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano Speaks Out after Arizona Audit Tour (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3fSvoif
Dr. Simone Gold on Vaccines
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21221
Rick Wiles
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10425
French Ambulance man
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10448
Fauci Lie Detector
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10696
Serious Injury or death to vax
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/24876
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———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
War of the Rings
https://elements.envato.com/war-of-the-rings-DCU2H2Y
Mother in Carmel, NY fights against critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxu3wdiXRF0
Fauci Precious
https://twitter.com/BryanDMcNally/status/1400175255054958595?s=20
Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3z1J5mv
“If We Do an Audit in PA – This is the Model” – Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano Speaks Out after Arizona Audit Tour (VIDEO)
https://bit.ly/3fSvoif
Dr. Simone Gold on Vaccines
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21221
Rick Wiles
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10425
French Ambulance man
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10448
Fauci Lie Detector
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/10696
Serious Injury or death to vax
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/24876
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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