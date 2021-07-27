© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's Secret Weapon to Defeat America - Part 3 - 07/26/2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • July 27, 2021
In 2005 Bill Schnoebelen was invited to speak at The Prophecy Club. In this DVD, Bill reveals technology the Russians have that can knock out anything on the land, sea, under the sea and in the air. In fact, any place on the Globe with little to no trace of who did it, and how it was done! This technology is knows as "Scalar Waves". Today we continue with Part 3.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.