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ChiComs Taking Over Amid America’s Spiritual Crisis
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30 views • February 12, 2021
In this interview on Focus Today with Perry Atkinson on The Dove Christian TV network, international journalist Alex Newman explores the Communist Chinese infiltration of everything amid America’s accelerating spiritual crisis.
More importantly, Newman discusses how America can reverse course by returning to its biblical foundations and moral principles that truly made America great.
More importantly, Newman discusses how America can reverse course by returning to its biblical foundations and moral principles that truly made America great.
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