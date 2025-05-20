What to Do When We Do Wrong!

Sunday Morning Live 18 May 2025





In this episode, I delve into the journey of moral realignment and self-reflection, discussing the challenges of re-evaluating past actions following a moral awakening. I share personal experiences of growth, emphasizing the need to confront shortcomings and societal pressures that shape our moral understanding. The conversation invites listeners to reflect on their own moral evolution and engage in dialogue about reconciling past choices. In the latter half, we explore intimate discussions on personal relationships, fostering a supportive space for sharing moral journeys. Ultimately, this episode encourages listeners to confront their pasts and pursue a virtuous path forward.





