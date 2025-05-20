BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What to Do When We Do Wrong!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1926 followers
Follow
12 views • 14 hours ago

Sunday Morning Live 18 May 2025


In this episode, I delve into the journey of moral realignment and self-reflection, discussing the challenges of re-evaluating past actions following a moral awakening. I share personal experiences of growth, emphasizing the need to confront shortcomings and societal pressures that shape our moral understanding. The conversation invites listeners to reflect on their own moral evolution and engage in dialogue about reconciling past choices. In the latter half, we explore intimate discussions on personal relationships, fostering a supportive space for sharing moral journeys. Ultimately, this episode encourages listeners to confront their pasts and pursue a virtuous path forward.


Subscribers can catch the premium livestream, "PREMIUM LIVESTREAM! When We Do Wrong - And My New Novel!" here:


Premium Content Hub: https://premium.freedomain.com/5f57c3ea/premium-livestream-when-we-do-wrong


Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/6948106/premium-livestream-when-we-do-wrong-and-my-new-novel


Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/1873524


Freedomain Members: https://freedomain.com/premium-livestream-when-we-do-wrong-and-my-new-novel/


Not yet a subscriber? You can join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreamchallengesgrowthdialogueshortcomingsself-reflectionpersonal experiencessocietal pressuresmoral realignmentmoral awakeningmoral evolutionsupportive spacepast choicesvirtuous path
