Biden uses MAGA-style rhetoric to lie to American people in State of the Union address
Published 21 hours ago

Joe Biden's State of the Union address primarily focused on convincing the American people that he was making progress on the economy and was willing to work with Republicans to get things done. Trump campaign attorney Christina Bobb does not think the American people will buy into that narrative.


current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

