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Hammering On A Customers $18,000 Uzi!
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45 views • February 25, 2022
In this video I will show how I repair an Uzi receiver that has been ground to thin by someone trying to remove the original markings. I use TIG welding and hammer and dolly work to make it like new again. Thank you to Jason for letting me get a little rough with his Uzi to make this video and the trunnion reweld video.
If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here:
https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/
Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected]
Also please Like, Share, and Subscribe and come see our website and online store at:
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Thank you!
If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here:
https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/
Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected]
Also please Like, Share, and Subscribe and come see our website and online store at:
https://bwefirearms.com/
Thank you!
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