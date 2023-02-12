https://gettr.com/post/p2834hd572c
2023.02.11 Three following actions will come out following the CCP balloon war, and if the west doesn’t wake up, there will be a big problem.
CCP在气球大战之后还有三大招，西方若还不醒来，将会出大问题。
