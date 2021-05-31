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May 31st 2021 Epic Battle / Mankind Wakes As Do Police
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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642 views • June 06, 2021
This is an epic broadcast with a man who just quit his job acting as a police man..
Nathan Lynchuk knew in his heart and soul something was very wrong....
He stood his ground and remains standing with the people in truth and love to correct the record.

Nathan and Christopher have what should be occurring in every corner of law enforcement...
We all have been lied to... never forget this fact... right from birth and now you are learning simply the trespass.

Then.... Christopher James is in the biggest fight our world has ever seen....
So Big... the entire Law Society of British Columbia is coming after Christopher....
They do not want Christopher accessing public courthouses or helping other people because of the truth which he brings.... and this truth is coming forth world wide it is the brightest light to wipe out all of this corruption powerfully and quickly once we the people are no longer blocked by other people acting as bar members or agents and or officers of service corporations working in our public courthouses.

God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A BRAND NEW DAY!!!!

Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST

Find Christopher at the below platforms...

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy