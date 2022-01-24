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PLEOMORPHISM PROVES VACCINE + ANTIBIOTIC FRAUD
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362 views • January 24, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B



Via Truth's Light, Source: Yummy Mummy Emporium & Apothecary:
"Let's have a chat about your terrain. How are your somatids today? Those are your pleomorphic cells that change shape and become bacteria, yeast and fungus based on your food choices, your stress levels and all the vaccines that have been injected into you, the amounts of antibiotics that you have been tricked into thinking you need.
These seeds of life that live in blood and tissues mutate when the food supply varies, which means poor food choice = illness. Raw foods, probiotics, stress management all repair & protect the digestive system.
Helicobacter pylori infection prevents allergic asthma in mouse models through the induction of regulatory T cells: https://m.jci.org/articles/view/45041
Please visit my website at: www.yummymummyemporium.org "

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Understanding Somatids
https://bitchute.com/video/PwbsN85kVDTx/

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Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/

"THE GERM IS NOTHING - THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING" (ANTOINE BECHAMP)
https://bitchute.com/video/alvH9fZmJh0T/

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THE MAINSTREAM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION DOCTORS ARE OFFICIALLY IN A PANIC - 72777
https://bitchute.com/video/98A2X4MFdnk9/

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEW – VIRUS ISOLATION, TERRAIN THEORY & COVID-19
https://bitchute.com/video/GlbcMwzailKE/

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Germanic New Medicine, intro to the 5 Biological Laws (Melissa Sell)
https://bitchute.com/video/XJArcGaZc1ux/

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The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/

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MIRROR - GERMS, THE TERRAIN & OUR FUTURE WITH A. KAUFMAN
https://bitchute.com/video/0Hh4k27cXPxv/

100 yr Old Newspaper Debunks Virus and Vaccine Theory: Pasteur vs Bechamp: Terrain Theory
https://bitchute.com/video/XlqJUJhXjanO/

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The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/

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IF THE GERM THEORY WERE TRUE, NO ONE WOULD BE ALIVE TO BELIEVE IT.. 🥵 😷 🤒
https://bitchute.com/video/GTYTT9yhS0gm/
Keywords
healthchildrengmofoodterrain theoryvaccine5gbabiesinfluenzabloodgermsantibioticvaccine fraudjabshotinjectionpasteurbechamppleomorphismyummy mummy emporiumamandha volmer
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