Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
20,000 new Yemeni troops ready to fight for Gaza and the Red Sea
channel image
The Prisoner
8896 Subscribers
Shop now
434 views
Published 14 hours ago

Ansarallah Movement or known as Houthi, alongside the Yemeni Armed Forces is training 20,000 reservists for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip. A military parade in Hajjah marked combat readiness for the first mobilization reserve troops to fight against Israel and the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. As the naval coalition expands, our objectives will also increase, the Yemeni Armed Forces warned.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
gazayemenred seahouthisansarallah movement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket