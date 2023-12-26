20,000 new Yemeni troops ready to fight for Gaza and the Red Sea

Ansarallah Movement or known as Houthi, alongside the Yemeni Armed Forces is training 20,000 reservists for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip. A military parade in Hajjah marked combat readiness for the first mobilization reserve troops to fight against Israel and the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. As the naval coalition expands, our objectives will also increase, the Yemeni Armed Forces warned.
