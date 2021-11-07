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EPIC TRADING STRATEGY! + How to set ALERTS for MFI CROSS on VMC Cipher B
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122 views • November 07, 2021
Here I define an easy method to spot trades, as well as how to set alerts for MFI CROSS using VMC Cipher B.
The originator of this strategy is Jayson Casper, please follow him as well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWfHVQvljwmIivf6dSI8Vzw
GET VMC CIPHER B: https://www.tradingview.com/script/Msm4SjwI-VuManChu-Cipher-B-Divergences/
Check us out at:
www.BitcoinNinjas.org
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY:
Telegram
Ninja Signals: https://t.me/joinchat/FR5qo0SOhQszkW6...
Bitcoin Ninjas: https://t.me/BitcoinNinjas
Discord: https://discord.gg/8SVg3TG6
FOLLOW US (if you want):
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/u/Bitcoin_Ninjas/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Lbe7XxSfx5s2/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitcoinninjas
USE OUR REFERRAL LINKS:
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/gopro/?share_your_love=Bitcoin_Ninjas
Automated Trading:
Ninja Signals: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/ninja-signals/
Gunbot: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/gunbot/
The originator of this strategy is Jayson Casper, please follow him as well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWfHVQvljwmIivf6dSI8Vzw
GET VMC CIPHER B: https://www.tradingview.com/script/Msm4SjwI-VuManChu-Cipher-B-Divergences/
Check us out at:
www.BitcoinNinjas.org
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY:
Telegram
Ninja Signals: https://t.me/joinchat/FR5qo0SOhQszkW6...
Bitcoin Ninjas: https://t.me/BitcoinNinjas
Discord: https://discord.gg/8SVg3TG6
FOLLOW US (if you want):
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/u/Bitcoin_Ninjas/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Lbe7XxSfx5s2/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitcoinninjas
USE OUR REFERRAL LINKS:
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/gopro/?share_your_love=Bitcoin_Ninjas
Automated Trading:
Ninja Signals: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/ninja-signals/
Gunbot: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/gunbot/
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