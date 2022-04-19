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【Ukraine Rescue】04/17/22 A volunteer from Mexico thinks that we’re working for a good cause because the dictatorial regime of the CCP should not exist in the 21st century. She also introduces Nicole to the psychiatric service dog who works with her and is able to help cope with the refugees’ PTSD, anxiety, and stress crises.