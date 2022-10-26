P.1 Transplanting Aloe vera; for wound healing and gut health MVI_8085

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Better late than never, I am
transplanting my Aloe vera plants from spots that are too sunny for the next several
months, to a more shaded area. Here in Perth our summer sun scorches the
plants, while they often rot in winter from cold and consistent damp. However,
I often have had healthy crops of Aloe, and we use a lot on our skin, and when
abundant enough, I consume the gel straight from the filleted leaves.