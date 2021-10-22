© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microbiome And The Immune System- Interview with Rodney Dietert, Ph.D.,
Follow
1
Share
Report
83 views • October 22, 2021
In this interview, Rodney Dietert, Professor Emeritus of immunotoxicology at Cornell University, reviews the interrelationship between your immune system and your gut microbiome.
• Your immune system and gut microbiome share a symbiotic relationship and your immune function is largely dependent on the state of your gut
• More than 99% of your genes come from microbes, not your chromosomes
• The best predictor of future health is your gut microbiome at birth. C-section and antibiotic regimens — both in the mother and the baby — are known to degrade the baby’s microbiome, but can be compensated for
• Healthy microbiomes are more connected to what your ancestors had that has been lost through short-sighted practices and technology installations. Trying to head toward that is much more constructive than trying to completely overhaul something to a group of microbes your ancestors never saw
• Aside from the vaginal tract, the baby also receives valuable microbes via skin-to-skin contact, including oral contact with breast tissue, as well as from the breast milk, which is why breastfeeding is so important and can impact your child’s health well into the future. Environmental exposures from soil, food and animals also play a role
Read full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/24/how-does-the-microbiome-affect-your-immune-system.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_microbiome-and-the-immune-system-interview-with-rodney-dietert-phd
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
• Your immune system and gut microbiome share a symbiotic relationship and your immune function is largely dependent on the state of your gut
• More than 99% of your genes come from microbes, not your chromosomes
• The best predictor of future health is your gut microbiome at birth. C-section and antibiotic regimens — both in the mother and the baby — are known to degrade the baby’s microbiome, but can be compensated for
• Healthy microbiomes are more connected to what your ancestors had that has been lost through short-sighted practices and technology installations. Trying to head toward that is much more constructive than trying to completely overhaul something to a group of microbes your ancestors never saw
• Aside from the vaginal tract, the baby also receives valuable microbes via skin-to-skin contact, including oral contact with breast tissue, as well as from the breast milk, which is why breastfeeding is so important and can impact your child’s health well into the future. Environmental exposures from soil, food and animals also play a role
Read full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/24/how-does-the-microbiome-affect-your-immune-system.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_microbiome-and-the-immune-system-interview-with-rodney-dietert-phd
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.