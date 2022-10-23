CDC MANDATES covid injections for CHILDREN

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Video clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight 10/20/22.
"Children will be forced to get this 'vax' - which is unnecessary, scientifically unjustifiable and dangerous - in order to get an education..." (0:28)
For more info on the global human cull - see Our Blogs: testimonyofthetwowitnesses
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